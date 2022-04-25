Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

