iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 131,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,104.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.01. 72,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,307. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

