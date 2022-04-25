iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $427.58. 574,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,215. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.38 and a 200 day moving average of $453.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

