iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

