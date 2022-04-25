iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.94. 4,552,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,050,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

