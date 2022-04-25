iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.96

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

