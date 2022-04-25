iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.94. 167,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,281. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

