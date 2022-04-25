iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.64

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $56.78, with a volume of 362889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 163,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,842,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

