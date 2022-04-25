iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

MBB traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 84,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

