iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,469. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.