iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.00

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 3,659.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

