iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

