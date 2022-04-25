iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,862,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $5.57 on Wednesday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.