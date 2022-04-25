ION Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, ION has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $407,814.11 and approximately $507.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00179491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00383986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043149 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,730,532 coins and its circulating supply is 13,830,532 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

