Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.40

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
