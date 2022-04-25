Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.40

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

