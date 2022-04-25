Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.61

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

