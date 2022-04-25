Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,599 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 195,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,958. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27.

