Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.