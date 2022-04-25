International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is American Investment Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 3.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.62. 248,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,545. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

