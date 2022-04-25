InsurAce Market Cap Reaches $33.36 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $33.36 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07314916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

