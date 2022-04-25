Insider Selling: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Major Shareholder Sells $143,587,000.00 in Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

