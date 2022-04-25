Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,275.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $11,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,257,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

