Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires $60,152.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,300 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

