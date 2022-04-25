Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Acquires C$20,597.52 in Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 31,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$20,597.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,973 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,094.31.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 18,536 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,079.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 25,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,270.00.

Shares of Pan Global Resources stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.