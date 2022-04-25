Innovative International Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IOACU stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

