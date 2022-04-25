Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,313,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Incyte by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.53. 23,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,612. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

