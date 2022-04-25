Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $11.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $158,019. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of IMVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 10,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,979. The stock has a market cap of $534.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $16.94.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
