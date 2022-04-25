IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.05. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,260. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

