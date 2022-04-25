IMC Chicago LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RZG traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.