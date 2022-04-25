IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.40 and a 12 month high of $177.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

