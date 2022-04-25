IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 372,007 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 16.74% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

SRTY stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

