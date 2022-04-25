ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $261.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,146.53 and $261.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,454,890 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.