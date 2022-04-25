Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $200.70. 6,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.