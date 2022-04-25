ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $18.87

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $19.38. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 126,752 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,169,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

