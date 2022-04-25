Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.03

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $812.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

