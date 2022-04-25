ICHI (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00019414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.73 or 0.07389253 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00042609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,647,030 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

