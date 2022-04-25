Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 9% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $736,513.05 and $10,040.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2,375.85 or 0.05898199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.77 or 0.07474445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

