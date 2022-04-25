Iain Ferguson Purchases 39 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £498.48 ($648.56) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($25,293.68).

Shares of LON PNL opened at £496.50 ($645.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £496.44 and a 200 day moving average price of £496.38. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 52-week low of £455.60 ($592.77) and a 52-week high of £511.66 ($665.70).

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.