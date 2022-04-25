Hydra Market Capitalization Reaches $64.89 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $64.89 million and $412,655.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00019233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.87 or 0.07330604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,498,836 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.