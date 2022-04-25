Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.66 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $246.40 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00103360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.