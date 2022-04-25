Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.93.

HBM stock opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.32%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

