Hot Cross Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Hot Cross has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.77 or 0.07474445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

