Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Increased to CHF 58 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 55 to CHF 58 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,803. Holcim has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.