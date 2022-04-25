HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.26 or 0.07315538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041714 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.