Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $13,047.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00104261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

