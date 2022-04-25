Hive (HIVE) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $373.65 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004633 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000251 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,475,414 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

