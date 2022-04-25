High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $559,481.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002534 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

