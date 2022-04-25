HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $3.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 7,280,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

