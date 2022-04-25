Herbalist Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Herbalist Token has a total market cap of $22,243.04 and $4.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token



