Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.38 million and $242,794.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.23 or 0.07355145 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,680,655 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

